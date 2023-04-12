Bench planned to honor ‘Ginny’

ROCKPORT — A fundraising campaign to install a custom-designed park bench on Broadway in remembrance of a woman who spread cheer while walking miles around downtown is underway.
Virginia “Ginny” Hale, often called the “queen of Rockport,” was a frequent sight, strolling along the sidewalks and roadways, often twice a day. She died in September after she was hit by a box truck on Railroad Avenue. She was 98 ½ at the time.
“This tragic incident remains under investigation,” said Glen Johnson, a spokesman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. “No charges have been issued or dismissed.”
Now, longtime resident George Ramsden is spearheading an effort to have a custom-designed park bench placed close to the Rockport High School Apartments (the “Old High School”) on Broadway in tribute to Hale, according to Hale’s daughter-in-law, Betsy Hale.
Ramsden, a friend of Ginny Hale, said many in town wanted to do something to honor her.
“She walked by this location every day,” said Ramsden. “She was something.”
Plans call for an etched plaque to be molded into the planned 8-foot bench.
“George did the research for this,” said Betsy Hale of her mother-in-law’s friend. “The bench itself will resemble the benches currently in Rockport. The back is different. The plaque on the bench will say ‘Ginny’s Bench’.”
The ‘queen’
Larry Hale, Betsy’s husband, said last week that the effort has been inspired by memories of his mother, sitting on a bench at Dock Square and chatting with passers-by, even strangers.
“I hope that people just sit on the bench and reflect,” he said. “I remember my mother talking to people.”
Betsy Hale said she had no idea of her mother-in-law’s popularity until after her death, when thousands of accolades came pouring in by mail and e-mail.
“People loved her,” she said. “Everybody grieved and they are still grieving. To be taken in that way was just so hard for the community to take. This is something to celebrate her life. People can go and sit on the bench and still talk to her.”
“She was known for her personality that was positive and inspirational,” said Betsy Hale. “She had a knack for putting together stylish outfits, with her jewelry and hair and makeup.”
Many downtown shopkeepers would anticipate a visit from Virginia Hale at least once a day.
“She could meet someone just one time and they would remember her,” Betsy Hale said. She had a sense of humor and she had a way of cheering people up.”
Diane Bertolino, director of the Rockport Council on Aging, echoed Hale’s daughter-in-law.
“She was just such a pleasant person,” she said. “She was always in a good mood and always looked fantastic with fantastic outfits.”
Hale’s legacy will continue for those who knew her, said Bertolino, who knew Hale for a long time.
“I know she enjoyed meeting people downtown,” she said. “It could be tourists or anyone who came to Rockport. She just enjoyed life and people.”
Betsy Hale was mum on the actual cost of the bench but said she and her husband have paid for its construction up-front.
She added any additional money raised for the bench will be donated to a charitable cause.
Ramsden himself is well known in Rockport, having worked as a teacher and guidance counselor at Rockport High School for almost 40 years.
“The bench will be there to honor the life (Virginia Hale) lived,” said Ramsden. “She would talk to any stranger. She just had a good word for every person.”
Contributions to the effort to install a bench in Virginia “Ginny” Hale’s memory may be mailed to: Ginny’s Bench Fund, Att: Lisa Wallace Littlefield, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St. Gloucester, MA 01930.
