Benefit breakfast to feature "Wicked" raffle prize

SeniorCare Inc. will host its 49th Annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at the end of the month, and raffle and auction items, including a “Wicked” prize will be available for bidding.
This year’s breakfast buffet, on Friday, March 31, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 will be held at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. in downtown Gloucester. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door.
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Among the auction items that will be available for bidding at the breakfast is a 6-hour fishing trip with television hit series “Wicked Tuna” personality with Capt. Dave Marciano of Beverly aboard the Hard Merchandise.
For more than four decades, The Gloucester House has opened its doors and welcomed diners for a special breakfast buffet in the name of Meals on Wheels — the daily home-delivered lunch program run by SeniorCare. This breakfast has become a community tradition, supported by dozens of sponsor organizations, students from the Gloucester High School ROTC program and individual community members.
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal right to the door of homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Menus are designed by nutrition experts to meet the needs of older adults and are prepared by a professional caterer. In addition, the Meals on Wheels delivery team provides daily contact to homebound elders.
SeniorCare currently delivers Meals on Wheels to more than 600 older adults each day. Annually, this means 168,000 home-delivered meals and 24,000 meals served at dining sites in Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Beverly, Ipswich, Hamilton, Topsfield, and Wenham.
Sponsorship opportunities for the breakfast are available at a variety of price points. Jeanette Nolan may be contacted for information about the breakfast or to become a sponsor at 978-281-1750 or jeanette.nolan@seniorcareinc.org.