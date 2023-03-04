Benefit breakfast to feature "Wicked" raffle prize

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A wintry mix this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Low 28F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.