ROCKPORT — The annual benefit breakfast to support the town's volunteer "on call" Rockport Ambulance crew will still go on, but this year with a "drive-through" planned for pick up of the meal.
The event takes place at Brackett’s Restaurant, 25 Main St., this Sunday, Nov. 22, from 8 to 10 a.m. and features its baked stuffed French toast breakfast.
"We had to change it up this year due to COVID-19, and we will also be offering local delivery. Please support our volunteer organization again this year," said Rosemary Lesch, a long-time member of Rockport Ambulance. "We have been doing this event for over 30 years and it has always been a huge success."
Besides the baked stuffed French toast, the breakfast includes ham, coffee or juice, and for the children, there is a waffle breakfast.
The cost is $10 a person. Tickets can be purchased at Brothers Brew now and on the day of the event. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 978-546-7297 and leaving a message, or by contacting a Rockport EMT. Also that number may called if a delivery is required.
Lesch noted that last year Brackett's/Brothers Brew offered to take part in the event with the assistance of the local EMTs. This year, curbside pickup will be next door to. Bracketts in front of Brothers Brew, 27 Main St., with the EMTs bringing the meals out to each car.
Organizers are hoping for advance ticket purchases to help the process move along smoothly on the day of the event.
"We want to keep this event alive and are appreciative of the support," said Lesch.
