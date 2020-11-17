NEWBURYPORT – Storm Surge will present the program “Climate Change & the Benefits of Green Infrastructure,” which explores how low-impact development design techniques can address climate change while enhancing our public spaces.
The program will be presented by Robert Uhlig, of Halvorson | Tighe and Bond Studio, on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.. The program will be available through a Zoom link that can be found on the Storm Surge website, storm-surge.org.
A key component of “Green Infrastructure” is low-impact development, a stormwater management approach that works with the landscape to manage stormwater runoff close to its source, addressing costly treatment of runoff at water treatment plants. Uhlig will give examples such as rain gardens, green roofs, permeable surfaces, and vegetated swales and explain how they contribute to the beauty of communities while providing flood protection, improving water quality, and creating valuable green spaces.
Examples of green infrastructure are a rain garden in Newburyport's Cushing Park, constructed to collect runoff from the parking lot, providing pre-treatment for water before it enters the municipal collection system.
In 2017, Uhlig was inducted into the American Society of Landscape Architects Council of Fellows in recognition of his work and dedication to the landscape design profession. His recent projects include the award-winning plaza redesign for the Government Center MBTA Station, the new Hancock Adams Common in Quincy, and Sen. Joseph Finnegan Park at Port Norfolk in Dorchester.
More information about Storm Surge-sponsored events is available by emailing stormsurge9@gmail.com
