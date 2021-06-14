A bestselling author will discuss how to implement strategies that best support children with challenges such as worry, anxiety and depression on Tuesday.
Gloucester Public Schools and the city’s Health Department have teamed up to partner with author Lynn Lyons, who holds a master's degree in social work, for the program.
"As we come through a year like no other, adults need strategies and skills to help children and adolescents confront and reduce the negative impacts of anxiety, stress, and depression both at school and home," Adjustment Counselor Amy Kamm, of the Gloucester Public Schools, said. "Patterns that existed before the pandemic have been exacerbated, and interrupting and preventing these patterns is vital as we move forward."
Lyons is the author of the bestselling book, "Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents: 7 Ways to Stop the Worry Cycle and Raise Courageous and Independent Children."
"Lynn is a dynamic, engaging speaker who will provide expertise to support our kids who struggle with worry, anxiety and depression. Her approach is practical and she will give advice that can be applied immediately in both the school and home environments," Kamm said. "We need to come together as a community to most effectively support our children’s mental health challenges and Lynn will give us the foundation to do just that."
"Parents/guardians will learn how to increase flexibility, support the tolerance of uncertainty, and emotionally and preventatively equip themselves and those they love as we all emerge from our COVID cocoons to a new normal," she added.
Tuesday's presentation will focus on the question, "What do families need now?" as children and parents reemerge from the isolation fostered by a pandemic.
Contact Kamm at 978-491-6608 or email her at akamm@gloucesterschools.com if you have any questions to be specifically addressed during this event or would like more information about this opportunity.
IF YOU WATCH
What: A presentation from author Lynn Lyons on anxiety for parents of sixth- to 12th-graders
When: Tuesday, June 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom by visiting https://bit.ly/3iAqtnQ or dialing 1-301-715-8592. Webinar ID is 847 0788 8850; passcode is 474825.