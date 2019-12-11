BEVERLY — Beth Israel Lahey Health on Tuesday announced an initiative to bring what it termed highly specialized and nationally recognized models of orthopedic care developed by New England Baptist Hospital to its community hospitals in Beverly and Newburyport.
Beginning this month, Beverly Hospital and Anna Jaques Hospital will offer the New England Baptist Hospital model of care for inpatient joint replacement surgery on the hip and knee, as well as spine surgery, Beth Israel said in a press release. All hospitals are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health. In early 2020, the program will broaden to include inpatient shoulder and outpatient surgery.
“Our commitment to expanding access to extraordinary care in local communities, close to where our patients live and work, is fundamental to who we are as Beth Israel Lahey Health,” said Dr. Kevin Tabb, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health, in the release. “By building on New England Baptist’s national leadership in orthopedics, we can now offer residents of the North Shore the convenience of local care along with the many advantages of the Baptist’s nationally recognized, data-driven and patient-centered model of care.”
Beverly Hospital and Anna Jaques will "build on their already strong orthopedics programs by formalizing a number of protocols to continuously improve outcomes, speed recovery, limit complications, improve patient experience of care and assure consistency of clinical practice," according to the press release.
Areas of focus will include enhanced screening and pre-surgery planning, pre-surgical physical therapy planning and patient education; improved care coordination across multi-disciplinary care teams; and data-driven approaches to recovery, including early ambulation.
Phil Cormier, president of Beverly Hospital, said in the release, “With this new initiative, Beth Israel Lahey Health is offering the best of both worlds — talented local orthopedic surgeons and caregivers right here on the North Shore, made even stronger by a nationally recognized model of care developed at New England Baptist Hospital. All of us at Beverly Hospital look forward to being able to offer our communities the most advanced, patient-centered orthopedic care available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.