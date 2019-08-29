BEVERLY — The main runway at Beverly Regional Airport is about to get a $1.5 million paving job.
State officials announced that the airport has been awarded $1.9 million in federal and state grants to rehabilitate its primary runway and also develop a new master plan.
Beverly is one of 10 publicly-owned airports in Massachusetts to grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant awards, which range from a little more than $50,000 to almost $14 million based on annual passenger volume, are intended for projects that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.
Airport manager Gloria Bouillon said the runway project will make for a smoother landing for the approximately 58,000 annual takeoffs and landings.
"If you land on the runway you can feel the bumps as you're landing, so it's a much-need project for safety reasons," Bouillon said.
The funding also insures that a previous plan to narrow the runway will not be carried out. Bouillon said the Federal Aviation Administration had proposed narrowing the runway from its current 100-foot width to 75 feet, but that determination was based on 20-year-old data.
Bouillon said Beverly Regional Airport used to serve a greater number of smaller planes, but has seen an increase in larger business jets that require a wider runway.
Bouillon said businesses were planning to come up with the funding on their own to pay to keep the runway at 100 feet before the FAA changed course.
The runway project is scheduled to begin in September and take about 45 days. In addition to the $1.46 million in runway work, the development of the master plan will cost $538,700, Bouillon said.
The FAA is providing $1.8 million in grant money, while the state Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division is supplying $100,000. Another $100,000 will come from the airport's operation budget.
Bouillon said the master plan will develop a forecast for the airport's projected growth and identify short- and long-term projects. The last master plan was done in 1999.
"It's really the framework for the entire airport infrastructure," she said.
Beverly Regional Airport had more than 220,000 annual takeoffs in 1975, but that number dropped significantly over the years. Bouillon said general aviation across the nation took a dip for a variety of reasons, from the cost of owning an airplane to a pilot shortage.
Those numbers have been on the way back up in recent years, from 44,000 in 2014 to 57,400 in 2018 — a 30 percent increase. The airport houses more than 18 businesses and has a wait list for aircraft hanger space, according to officials.
According to a Massachusetts Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study, the airport brought about $34 million in economic activity to the North Shore from 2014 to 2018.
"We're actually very healthy," Bouillon said. "We have two very active flight schools. We're looking at really positive numbers."
Bouillon said the master plan process will allow for public input, particularly from the three communities where the airport is located, Beverly, Danvers and Wenham.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Beverly Regional Airport
Takeoffs and landings
2018: 57,400
2017: 53,602
2016: 50,905
2015: 50,310
2014: 44,098
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.