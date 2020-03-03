Beverly library trustees choose in-house candidate

BEVERLY — Rockport Public Library's director is staying put for now.
The Beverly Public Library's trustees Monday night unanimously selected assistant director Allison Babin as their library’s new director.
The trustees picked Babin over the other finalist in their search, Rockport Public Library Director Cindy Grove.
Grove has been director of the Rockport Public Library since 2015. She has also worked at libraries in Tewksbury and Ipswich. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in library and information science from Simmons College.
Babin, who has worked at the Beverly library since 2011, will replace retiring director Anna Langstaff.
Board member Marshall Handly said both candidates were “tremendously qualified,” but cited Babin’s experience working in the Beverly Public Library as an advantage.
“We have made an investment in Allison over the past few years,” Handly said. “She has filled her position well and has surprised me with the level of innovation she has brought to the position. It’s worth something to me that we don’t have to have a year-long learning curve.”
The trustees interviewed both candidates Monday night before making their decision. Neither one was present when the vote was taken.
Babin has worked in Beverly as an assistant reference librarian, head of young adult services, and her current role as assistant director, which she assumed in 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in library and information science, both from the University of Pittsburgh.
Langstaff has worked at the Beverly Public Library for 35 years, the last three as director. She is retiring in April. Her salary is $91,106.
The Beverly Public Library has a main library at 32 Essex St., a Beverly Farms branch at 24 Vine St., and a bookmobile. The system loans more than 350,000 items annually to about 27,000 regular borrowers, according to its website.
