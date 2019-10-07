BEVERLY— Two women passengers, one from Beverly, the other from Winthrop, died when Massachusetts state police say a man crashed the convertible he was driving into a parked pickup truck
John Fannin, 30, of Wintrhop faces drunken driving and vehicular homicide charges. State police say struck the truck in Winthrop about 3 p.m. Sunday. The convertible flipped onto its roof and rotated about 180 degrees.
His passengers, 29-year-old Madeline Lund of Beverly, and 28-year-old Kathryn Adelstein of Winthrop died.
Fanninfaces arraignment Monday in East Boston District Court on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of liquor, second offense.
It was not clear if he has a lawyer.
— Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.
