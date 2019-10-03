Bicentennial: Cemetery tours to bring old Essex to life

ESSEX — Tours of Essex's Old Burial Ground this weekend will offer attendees a glimpse of what life was like when the town was incorporated.
As part of the town's Bicentennial, free tours of the Old Burial Ground, 36 Main St., will take place every half hour this Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. The last tour will start at 4 p.m.
Costumed storytellers will portray some of the most prominent and infamous residents in the history of Chebacco Parish, now Essex.
The 1680 burial ground hosts the graves of the parish's first three pastors — the Revs. John Wise, Theophilus Pickering and John Cleveland — as well as Revoluntionary War soldiers.
While the tours are free, donations to the Essex Shipbuilding Museum & Historical Society will be accepted.
Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.