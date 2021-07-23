The best Little League teams in the state of Massachusetts will convene in Gloucester next week in an event that is expected to bring 2,000 to 3,000 spectators to the city.
Boudreau Field on Western Avenue will be hosting the Massachusetts Little League State Finals Tournament for the 11-to 12-year-old division beginning on Thursday with games at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The tournament will feature each of the four sectional champions and will end with the State Championship Game on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m. The four sectional champs will meet in round-robin format for the first three games of the tournament with the top two finishers meeting in the winner-take-all game for the state crown. The winner advances to the New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.
“There are going to be some really good baseball teams playing and we’re hoping to have a fun atmosphere for everyone,” Gloucester Little League President Jamie Marshall said.
Crammed preparations
In a normal year, the State Finals Tournament host would have a full calendar year to prepare for the event. But with the 2020 tournament canceled and the 2021 tournament initially in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gloucester was named the host site in May, when the state eased its COVID-19 restrictions.
That means Gloucester Little League had less than three months to complete a year’s worth of work. An advisory board was formed, led by Marshall with help from volunteers Kristin Michel and Dawn Enos.
“We have put together a little committee that meets every Monday night with leadership from the Little League District to go through every step of the process,” Marshall said. “Everyone that has been volunteering their time has put in a lot of work to get this going.”
Since the announcement, the local league has been working around the clock to get Boudreau Field ready to use for games and both Wilson and Rogers fields on Dr. Osman Babson Road ready for practices. Sal Frontiero, Travis MacKillop and former Gloucester Little League President Bill Melvin have led the way when it comes to field prep and logistics.
The four participating teams will be holding pre-game practices at Wilson and Rogers fields and will then be transported over to Boudreau Field via a Beauport Ambulance bus service.
As a result, all three fields have gone through significant changes to improve the playing surfaces, including work on the infield and outfield grass and the base paths. The drainage systems were also improved as are the pitcher’s mounds.
In recent weeks Boudreau Field has been closed to the public to get ready for the State Finals Tournament.
“We want the field to look the best it’s ever looked,” Marshall said.
Spectator parking
Visiting spectators will be able to park in the Stage Fort Park lot on Hough Avenue, up the hill from Boudreau Field. The city has granted the lot to Little League Baseball for the weekend and a $5 donation to Little League Baseball will be charged to park.
Overflow parking will be available at Gloucester Cinema on Essex Avenue, also for a fee of $5.
Opening ceremonies and festivities
The event kicks off on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. with the first game of the round robin. In between games, however, there will be an opening ceremony of sorts.
Boston Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angily will be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Gloucester police Officer Peter Sutera and police dog Ace of the Gloucester Police Department’s Kops-n-Kids program will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
There will also be pre-game ceremonies prior to Sunday’s state final. The Boudreau Field concession stand will be dedicated to Gloucester’s Peter Osier, who passed away at Little League playing age back in the 1980s.
Lisa Olson, who retired from coaching Gloucester Little League this year after 43 years, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the state finals.
The Boudreau Field concession stand, run by Jennifer Johnson and Rosa Francis, will also be open all weekend with Billy Aaron of Foster’s Grill Store working the grill.
Volunteers needed
Gloucester Little League is still looking for volunteers at the event to serve in many different capacities. Those interested can contact Marshall at 978-5317-0213.
Sports Editor Nick Curcuru may be contacted at 978-675-2712 or ncurcuru@gloucestertimes.com