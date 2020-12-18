More than a foot of snow fell on Cape Ann and the North Shore on Thursday, and cleanup efforts continued into the night after the storm wrapped up.
Public Works crews worked all day to to keep roads clear. Meanwhile, local police reported no major problems.
In Essex, the high tide and storm caused the Main Street Causeway to flood mid afternoon. Main Street, Route 133, was closed from about 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., police Sgt. Daniel Bruce said. He said the state Department of Transportation was going to check on the surface of the bridge over the Essex River.
"The DPW has been doing a good job of keeping the roads clear, and people have been staying off the roads," Bruce said shortly before 4 p.m.
While Gloucester students were granted a snow day, there was no such magical happening for Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional schoolchildren.
Rockport schools announced Wednesday that Thursday would be its first weather-related “Level 1-Fully Remote Teaching Day” for all students and staff. All students, those regularly learning remotely and those attending classes, were told access their instruction remotely for the day from home. Manchester Essex high and middle schoolers have been studying remotely, while elementary schoolchildren have been following a hybrid mode.
Rockport's parking ban was scheduled to end Friday at 6 a.m. There was no word Thursday evening on when Manchester's parking ban would end. Essex's ban allows no parking from midnight until dawn through April on any street, except for Pickering Street, where parking is allowed year-round on the “odd” numbered side. Gloucester's ban was set end Thursday evening.
Salem meteorologist Arthur Francis said the region faced wind gusts up to 45 mph, which is created headaches from snowdrifts.
"I can't get outdoors," Francis said Thursday at 12:45 p.m.
Hours later, with snow no longer falling but cleanup efforts still raging, Francis called the early blast of winter "an interesting storm." He described a storm that traveled across the country, hit the Atlantic Ocean down south and found new life as it raked in moisture. He found 16 inches of snow in his yard in the end.
"We're getting this tremendous amount of moisture coming across the Atlantic, into the circulation, so the storm intensified," Francis said. "By the time it got into this part of the country, it got really strong."
The storm was a challenge for road crews, with the heaviest snow falling between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Francis.
Peabody was working with a reduced number of plows for this storm, as was the case in Salem.
"COVID did play a role with some of our contractors, so we didn't get as many contractors as we'd like," said Dave Knowlton, head of DPW in Salem. "But we're making do. It's a long storm, a decent amount of snow. It just takes time to get it under control."
Then again, COVID-19 seemed to help crews manage the storm.
"People haven't really been on the road that much because a lot of people are working from home with the pandemic," said Rich Sousa, director of operations at the Danvers Department of Public Works. "And this was a pretty well-forecasted storm, so people who do commute were probably told to stay home."
Peabody DPW head Robert Labossiere said crews in Tanner City measured 14 inches of snow at 11:30 a.m.
Public Works directors on Cape Ann could not be reached for comment.