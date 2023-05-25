MANCHESTER — Michelle Magana has seen cuts like this before.
“Our elementary program was eliminated last year due to the budget and sadly here we are again with more cuts,” Manchester Essex Regional School District’s World Language Department chair said at Tuesday’s public hearing. “I am not here because our teachers have failed our district, instead the budget has failed our district over and over.”
The amended school district fiscal year 2024 operating budget in discussion during Tuesday night’s public hearing amounts to $28,969,280, down from the original adopted budget of $30,236,064, which was an increase of $1,310,076, or 4.53%, versus the previous fiscal year.
The amended budget, presented May 16, includes laying off up to 11.5 full-time teachers, cuts to arts education and could lead to doubling the class sizes for middle school exploratory classes.
Additional reductions could include the elimination of several STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
“It is not a budget that we feel positions us well for the future,” Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said of the May 16 budget on Tuesday night. “It is not a budget that we feel helps us achieve any of the goals of our strategic plan.”
“It feels very drastic and I feel that we are trying to signal that while this feels very drastic at this moment, this is just the beginning point of reductions to come year after year until we find a long term solution for this problem,” Beaudoin said.
Essex voters at the annual town election earlier this month defeated one Proposition 2½ override request to fund the assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District but said yes to another for the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school district.
Manchester Essex Regional School District (MERSD) must make reductions and revisions that when put through the apportionment formula equal the amount necessary for the Town of Essex to fund its portion of the budget.
While Manchester did not require an override to fund its fiscal 2024 assessment, the Essex veto resulted in a funding gap of $781,000 between the proposed budget and what the towns would pay under the formula.
“A level of services budget provides the same program scope, class size, offerings, and services from one year to the next and allows for the resources needed to support the priorities of the MERSD Strategic Plan,” the School Committee outlined in a slide on Tuesday night. “With a 2.85% increase in spending from the prior fiscal year, MERSD’s FY24 budget keeps us on a firm financial footing, while being attentive to the financial constraints of the communities.”
Students, Manchester protest cuts
At the start of Tuesday night’s public hearing, future, former and current students lined up behind the School Committee with signs that read what programs they were there to support.
One young student even shouted out that the students were going to miss all of the courses and was bummed that they would never get the chance to take any of them.
Prior to Tuesday night, Manchester’s Finance Committee and Select Board met jointly to finalize their recommendation of the revised budget.
“We recognize that the School District is running its own entity and we are uncomfortable taking the budget to the lowest level presented on May 16. We are also uncomfortable retaining the original budget and possibly pushing it to a joint town meeting of the two towns,” Manchester Finance Committee Chair Sarah Mellish said at the public hearing.
“We support a budget somewhere in between,” she added. “You need to make a good faith effort to make some reductions. … We don’t support just going after art, STEM, or language. We feel that you should also look at athletics.”
Mellish noted that school officials should also look at the administration budget.
Fiona Dooley is one of the many teachers who might be forced to leave her position in the Manchester Essex schools if the staffing reductions are seen through.
“It is not about wanting more money, but I wouldn’t be able to pay my rent,” she said, explaining that she loves her job and being able to walk alongside students who use the arts for processing and expressing their emotions.
Mediation ahead?
Beaudoin outlined that the schools have created a compromise scenario that would close the funding gap through a combination of reductions and reserves. It would retain all high school elective courses and keep all staffing reductions to cuts achieved through attrition. The attrition savings would defer implementation of the Performing Arts Coordinator role, yield health care savings while reducing cost of unemployment, and reduce reserve usage of 52% over fiscal 2023 but utilize reserves as revenue.
The compromise budget would bring total budget spending up to $29,220,188 from the May 16 reconsidered budget that sat at $28,969,280.
This is all contingent upon Essex supporting Manchester Essex’s request to finance renovation of two fields and address its share if it chooses an agreement to “facilitate mediation” with the three entities to resolve how to stabilize this process going forward.
“I’ve done a budget here for 13 years and this is the biggest hill we have had to climb,” Beaudoin said.
The School Committee is scheduled to deliberate and make a decision on next steps on June 6.
“I also ask that we maybe come to collaboration and agreement on facilitation mediation going forward and working together with a third party to help us reconcile what we truly to be structural problems in terms of the financing and its process,” the superintendent noted.