BOSTON (AP) — A bill filed this week at the Massachusetts Statehouse would require that a ban on evictions and foreclosures be extended for more than a year as part of the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.
Supporters of the bill say they fear thousands of Massachusetts residents -- including those who have lost jobs and other sources of income in recent months -- could also face the loss of their homes when an existing moratorium ends next month.
The bill would bar most evictions and moratoriums until a year after Gov. Charlie Baker lifts the state’s public health emergency. It would also freeze rents during the same period and create a fund to aid property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units.
On Tuesday, Baker announced a new $20 million fund to help low-income households having trouble making rent and mortgage payments during the state of emergency put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The new program will provide up to $4,000 to pay rent or mortgage payments in arrears going back to payments due April 1.