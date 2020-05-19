BOSTON — The state Legislature's Housing Committee on Thursday plans to accept written testimony on a bill that would authorize state- and city- level freezes on rent increases during the COVID-19 state of emergency and for 30 days after state and federal emergency declarations are lifted.
Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa's bill (H 4718) would temporarily suspend the sections of state law prohibiting rent control.
"The Department of Housing and Community Development shall be empowered to issue, maintain, and enforce a rent freeze and/or rent control within the Commonwealth for the duration and 30 days following the COVID-19 state and federal state of emergency declarations of March, 2020," the bill says. It continues, "A city or town may enact, maintain, or enforce rent freezes and/or rent control for the duration and 30 days following the COVID-19 state and federal state of emergency declarations of March, 2020."
The bill has 29 co-sponsors, including Republican Rep. Elizabeth Poirier and Sen. Patrick O'Connor.
The Housing Committee is accepting testimony by email to Kelly.Mallon@mahouse.gov.