Bird expert to speak at virtual conservation trust annual meeting  

Manchester Essex Conservation Trust will host its annual meeting online this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Guests are welcome to join the meeting via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. Information on how to log on is available at mect.org.
This year's keynote speaker is bird and insect aficionado Chris Leahy of Gloucester. His presentation, “Bird Islands of Essex County,” will profile the native birds on more than 50 islands off the coast of Essex County including Great Misery and Kettle islands.
Leahy retired in 2017 after 45 years with MassAudubon, working on land conservation, ecological management and bird conservation projects. He served as the Audubon's Gerard A. Bertrand Chair of Natural History and Field Ornithology from 2001 to 2017.
Though Leahy's work as a naturalist and conservationist, he has conducted multi-year surveys of birds in Massachusetts and authored several books. "The Birdwatcher’s Companion to North American Birdlife" was released in 2004 by Princeton University Press.
During the business portion of the meeting, aslate of officers for the trust will be elected.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.