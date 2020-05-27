PEABODY — Bishop Fenwick held its 58th commencement exercises Friday evening with a socially distanced drive-in ceremony.
It was the first time in the school’s 61-year history a commencement was held in cars.
The school, which had its last day of live classes on March 12, held its drive-in ceremony for 134 seniors in the school’s large back parking lot. It constructed a temporary stage tall enough for people to see from their cars.
“Everyone could stay in their cars and watch the ceremony,” said Thomas Nunan Jr., president of the Catholic co-ed prep school. He noted the atmosphere was festive and dignified, with its share of honking at the end of speeches.
“It had a gravitas to it even with folks in their cars,” Nunan said.
“In an appropriate, creative, May 2020 way, you are surrounded by your loved ones, your mentors, your loving faculty, your caring coaches and many friends and relatives who are celebrating with you, celebrating you and from afar,” Principal Cecilia Márquez said during her address.
The school hired an audio-visual production company to help produce the graduation, Nunan said. It was filmed from various camera angles with a link to a virtual program on the school’s website, which graduates and families could follow on a laptop or smartphone.
Families could also listen to speeches on their car stereos.
The ceremony had to forgo the national anthem because that would have meant people would have had to stand outside their cars.
One car was allowed per graduate, with only their immediate family on board so they would not be breaking quarantine.
The ceremony even required each speaker to have their own microphone, to avoid the potential of spreading the virus from one speaker to the next.
Students were parked in alphabetical order, called up in groups of seven, then stood in separate areas while staying apart. They were then called up one at a time to walk across the stage to get their diplomas and a sunflower. The students were not handed their diplomas, but picked them up from a table. Graduates wore gloves and special masks the school made for them.
When Nunan spoke about the Rev. Michele Benetti, he noted that Benetti had been ministering up until the last couple of weeks to COVID-19 patients, “and erring on the extreme side of caution, Father Benetti has chosen to have his own stage when he gives his invocation.”
Nunan said he had many conversations with Sharon Cameron, Peabody’s health director, about the precautions necessary to keep students, families and staff safe. The Peabody Police Department helped guide families in and out of the parking lot. The goal, he said, was to create a graduation that was both meaningful and memorable.
For those graduating high school or college now, the pandemic has been a hard thing to live through, Nunan said. Yet he didn’t want seniors to have to wait until midsummer to get their diplomas. He did not want a virtual graduation, and he did not want them to get their diplomas by mail.
However, the school is planning another ceremony at the end of July “for something more traditional.”
Class President Nick Park noted at the end of his speech: “Lastly, I hope the Class of 2020 will drive out of here with pride knowing all that we have accomplished in such a short amount of time.”
Bishop Fenwick High School
99 Margin St., Peabody
Drive-in graduation: May 22, 2020
Number of graduates: 134
Senior Class President: Nick Park of Danvers, going to The Citadel
Salutatorian: Abby Carr of Saugus, going to Boston College
Valedictorian: Maya Kanj of Peabody, going to Northeastern University
You can watch the drive-in graduation at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISEfcp34af8