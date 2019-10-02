BOSTON — The state Senate Ways and Means Committee did not make substantial changes to the K-12 education funding bill rolled out last month by House and Senate leaders, but business groups are urging the full Senate to make significant changes.
Groups aligned under the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, in a letter Wednesday to Senate President Karen Spilka, say the bill lacks support for programs that improve student preparation for college and careers and should provide the state education commissioner with the authority to review and require changes to plans in low-performing districts.
The business groups also served notice that they are opposing any amendments that increase minimum per-student state aid or that "introduce any charter school related language or study, pro or con, to the bill."
The alliance is also flagging an amendment it opposes and that it says would "remove important accountability measures" designed to ensure that substantial new investments reach students, as intended, and are expended "transparently on proven, evidence-based programs and practices that close persistent achievement gaps."
"Removing these provisions would be tantamount to the Commonwealth writing a $1.5 billion blank check," the business leaders wrote in their letter, which is signed by officials from 26 business groups.
The Senate plans to begin deliberations on the bill (S 2350), with 69 amendments pending, at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Ways and Means Chairman Sen. Michael Rodrigues told the News Service his panel made only minor changes to the bill drafted by the Joint Education Committee and introduced last month at an event with Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo.
