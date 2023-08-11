ROCKPORT — A planned explosion, part of the project to build a new Department of Public Works facility, sent dirt and debris flying onto upper Main Street on Friday morning.
Dirt and rocks could be seen covering Main Street and atop cars at the Sandy Bay Service Station at 254 Main St., across the street from the entrance to DPW Way.
The blasting mishap is the second to occur in town within a month. On July 19, an unplanned explosion at a work site rocked Jerden's Lane, injuring one man and damaging a car and two large excavators that had been working in the area.
Friday's blast was part of work on the town's $17.2 million project to build a new Department of Public Works facility at 2 DPW Way off Upper Main Street. The work started July 20 and is running for approximately 21 business days.
The town’s general contractor is blasting ledge at the site in order to proceed with foundation and site work for the new facility.
The old Public Works facility, built in 1956, failed to meet basic codes and lacked several important features — a fire control system, a proper ventilation system, and a place to properly store toxic chemicals and the department’s vehicles and equipment.
The new facility, plans for which have been in the works for several years, is expected to provide a safe environment for the Public Works staff, areas for a mechanic to conduct repairs to department vehicles, and the necessary work area for the building maintenance, highway and public properties divisions.
