ROCKPORT — One day before a series of planned explosions, part of the project to build a new Department of Public Works facility at 2 DPW Way, begins, an unplanned explosion on Wednesday rocked a nearby Jerden’s Lane neighborhood.
The unexpected explosion, which happened a few minutes after 11 a.m., left at least one man with minor injuries and damaged a car and two large excavators that had been working in the area.
The man who was injured in the blast was treated at the scene but did not require a medical transport, according to Rockport and Gloucester firefighters who responded.
Gloucester Fire Lt. Sean Ketchopulos said the victim was hit by small pieces of rock known as “flyrock.”
“The guy was lucky,” he said.
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), flyrock or wild flyrock is rock that is ejected from a blast site in a controlled explosion, typically in mining operations. According to NIOSH, between 1994 and 2005, 32 miners were injured by flyrock.
The wooded area where the blast occurred lies off a gravel extension of Jerden’s Lane, close to Rockport High School and adjacent to Sawmill Brook. Police kept onlookers about 100 yards away from the blast area.
“I heard a bang,” said resident Stephen Levy, who said he lives about a quarter mile from the blast site.
The wooded area where the blast took place is located adjacent to Sawmill Brook. The area was filled with boulders and debris from a nearby construction site.
The car appeared to be heavily damaged, while flyrock had hit and landed on the excavators.
An official with the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services arrived on the scene a little after noon.
Jake Wark, a public information officer with the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, said the agency’s inspector was on the scene “to access compliance with the state fire codes with respect to the blasting operations.”
“The incident appears to have occurred during a blasting operation,” he said. “The Department of Fire Services issues licenses to those involved in blasting operations.”
Besides Rockport and Gloucester firefighters, Rockport and Gloucester police, a Beauport Ambulance crew, and National Grid personnel responded.
In the aftermath of the blast, a pizza delivery was made to a nearby neighbor. Driver Jon Cavnaugh is a longtime Rockport resident.
“They’ll handle it” he said as he got out of his car. “Rockport always does.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.