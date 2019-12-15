A Saturday night fire damaged the attic of a home on Webster Street.
The residents of 28 Webster St. were not at home at the time of the fire, , according to Chief Eric Smith.
Neighbors reported the blaze at 7:59 p.m., he said. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof
The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the attic by a Gloucester Fire shift commander and crews of three engines, one ladder and the rescue squad as well as Beauport EMS.
“First arriving companies made a quick stop on a fire that had a significant head start," said Smith in a prepared statement. "It’s fortunate this happened when the family was not home and the neighbors saw it and called it in.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Smith said.
