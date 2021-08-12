Block Party takes over Main Street on Saturday

With the percentage of Essex County seniors vaccinated tipping the 90% mark and middle agers swiftly following suit, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl says let the word go forth that the downtown Gloucester Block Parties, Gloucester's big downtown summer bashes, will be back after all this year, and the first one gets off the block this Saturday, Aug. 14.
"We love the block parties," says Riehl, " 'cause they're a fantastic community event for locals. Other events draw the visitors, but the block parties are for locals. You walk around, you see so many families. It's a homegrown event."
This year, the parties are also an event that — like so many others in this tentative time of COVID-19— almost didn't happen. It wasn't until June as the vaccinations numbers were rising significantly and case numbers were falling, that the city's special events committee accepted applications for review.
"We jumped at it," says Riehl. And when the mayor gave the block parties the green light, he says, the block parties — the second one is scheduled for Sept. 3 — were ready to get off the block.
"We'd started planning early in the year, we'd had to," says Riehl. "We have some very talented street performers and they have to be lined up months in advance."
So, despite the uncertainty and while "very seriously monitoring the situation," the chamber went full speed ahead, a task made easier this year by the fact that, thanks to the pandemic, outdoor dining — always a huge draw at the block parties, but an organizational challenge for its planners — was already in place and thriving on Main Street.
This, says Riehl, freed up chamber event planner Emily Douglass to work her Main Street magic. Starting at 5 p.m., the traffic on Main stops from Pleasant and Duncan to Washington, and at 6 p.m. the music begins, along with street performers, al fresco dining, busking, face painting, and balloon sculpting.
Partiers can meet Captain Jack, Mary Poppins, and, in a first in-person event on the street for 2021, marvel at Cate Great — a hand balancer, equilibrist, juggler, and comedienne — who'll headline at the intersection of Main and Hancock streets at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m., with the Cape Ann Dancers performing between her shows.
Though this year the al fresco dining is set to go, the restaurants have not been without their challenges, namely, and ubiquitous throughout the restaurant industry, staffing shortages. Local restaurants, says Riehl, have been struggling all summer, not —despite the rain— with a shortage of customers, but staff to serve them.
Staffing uncertainties and the inability to staff shifts have forced some of Cape Ann's most popular restaurants to refuse reservations during peak weekend hours. But, says Riehl, "Restaurants have gotten creative, offering pay raises and incentives" to get up to speed for Saturday's party.
Likewise, food trucks, another big Block Party draw, have been challenged. Caterers in general, hard hit by the pandemic, are making up for lost time, says Riehl. As last year's canceled events go forward, food trucks are overwhelmed. Nevertheless, "considering how hard it's been to find food, plenty of it will be on hand" for grab n' go on the street, says Riehl, including Eclectic Clam Seafood, Essex's Riverview Pizza, the Whoopie Wagon, and, of course, Gloucester's own, ever popular Arby's Sausage.
So strike up the bands, all five of them, and let's make this block party a blockbuster.
IF YOU GO
What: The Downtown Gloucester Block Party featuring street entertainment, live music, children's activities and fun, al fresco dining, grab 'n' go street vendors, and more.
Where: Main Street, between Pleasant and Washington streets (closed to traffic at 5 p.m.).
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free entertainment, pay as you go for food and shopping
Entertainment schedule:
East End Stage (Stage Sponsor: BankGloucester)
6 to 8 p.m. — Toni Ann Enes and Inge Berge
8 to 10 p.m. — Joe Wilkins & Joe Cardoza
Center Stage (Stage Sponsor: Cape Ann Savings Bank)
6 to 8 p.m. — Marina & Berna
8 to 10 p.m. — Allen Estes
West End Stage (Stage Sponsor: Institution for Savings)
6: to 8 p.m. — Carlo Cicala & Mediterranean Sounds
8 to 10 p.m. — Pick 3
Intersection of Hancock and Main
6:15 to 7 p.m. — Cate Great
7:15 to 7:45 p.m. — Cape Ann Dancers perform
8 to 8:45 p.m. — Cate Great
Also on the street: Face painting, balloons, Captain Jack, Mary Poppins. Plus extended shopping and hours, most restaurants serving al fresco. Additional information may be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gloucesterblockparty.
