Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. "With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com gift cards to five lucky winners who come to give in October. Terms and conditions may be found at rcblood.org/unite. Additionally, those give by the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email to participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities on Cape Ann are:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 1: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Monday, Oct. 12: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Noon to 5 p.m., Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St.
The Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive, is also booking appointments now through Oct. 15.
The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.