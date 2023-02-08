If there’s such a thing as Gloucester-speak, Bob Whynott spoke it.
Straight to the point, unembellished, but with just enough salt to give it plenty of flavor, when Whynott spoke, Gloucester listened.
Whynott, who was 77 when he died Friday, spent all of those 77 years in Gloucester, 30 of them serving in various capacities to the city, as a Ward 3 and at-large city councilor, city clerk, and member of the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, and at least 25 years on the Cable TV Advisory Committee, which brought cable television to the island.
But it was the 17 years he served as Gloucester city clerk that Whynott will be best remembered for.
That, and the family he raised with his wife Pat over 37 years in their house on Poplar Street.
“Family is everything” he told Times reporter Taylor Bradford in a 2021 interview. When, in 1982, his daughter Cheri, then 6, pleaded with him not to run for office so he could stay at home with her and her brother Bobby, then 9, he told Bradford that he readily complied.
“It takes between 20 and 35 hours a week” to do the job properly, he told Bradford. “... To attend meetings, to attend site visits, and to field and respond to all emails, phone calls, meetings ... (as well as) any time a constituent walks up to you.”
Ward 3 constituents, whom he served for many years, often walked up to Whynott because they knew this was one city official who would listen to them. “I might not give you the answer you want,” he said of himself, “but I’ll give you the answer I think is right.”
A lifelong Republican, he was an economic progressive. “Bob was my favorite Republican,” said Mayor Greg Verga on Tuesday. Verga ordered the city’s flags flown at half staff to mark Whynott’s passing.
Whynott supported Verga, a lifelong Democrat, in his unsuccessful run for mayor in 2015, and again in his successful run against incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in 2021.
“I’ve never known a time when I didn’t know Bob Whynott,” said Verga, also a lifelong Gloucester resident. “He and my father go way back. He was a great friend of my father, Anthony. He was a great mentor to me. He was my go-to on process, on how to get things done.”
One of the many things Whynott got done was, as a computer industry professional, navigate the oldest seaport in America’s journey into 21st century technology.
Whynott wore many hats during his 77 years, including — as justice of the peace — marrying no fewer than 1,000 couples. He married them on beaches, in churches, in formal attire, in bare feet, and, once, he said on his website (bobwhynott.net) in costume.
“Oh, yes. He was fun. Great fun,” said Verga. “At Christmas he’d round up a bunch of us and go around piling into senior housing parks and sing Christmas carols. I was shocked by his death. I’d been expecting to see him with my father in a couple of weeks, expecting him to be his usual, crazy joking self.”
In a video available on YouTube, Bob Whynott can be seen praising Greg Verga on many fronts. “He’s got his heart in the city, he works hard. and if you listen to him, you know he knows what he’s talking about.”
The same, and much more, could be said of Bob Whynott.