Most people have a treasured childhood memory of a favorite soda drink — or "tonic" or "pop" depending on what part of the country one lives — along with that fizz that occurs when the container is first opened.
For many Cape Ann residents, Twin Lights soda was their go-to choice as temperatures as began to rise.
In a new book, Rockport resident Paul St. Germain and Devlin Sherlock share the story of a local mom-and-pop soda operation, and place it into a historical perspective of the nationwide soda industry.
The book, "Twin Lights Tonic — Cape Ann’s Timeless Soda Pop," contains more than 70 photographs and anecdotes from the late Pierce Sears, the last owner of the 115-year-old Twin Lights Bottling Company. The business was one of the last family bottlers in the country, said St. Germain.
St. Germain brings a unique perspective to his part of the research because he spent his career working in advertising and marketing for A&W Brands, known for its root beer.
He and Sherlock explore the history and development of carbonated soft drinks, explain how Twin Lights tonic was made, and trace the history of a family of Portuguese immigrants who settled in Rockport.
Twin Lights had its beginnings in the back of a small-town grocery store in 1907 when the family began producing the tonic.
Sears (1932-2021) died just a week after St. Germain delivered the newly published book to him at his home in early May.
Sears himself made headlines from the Gloucester Daily Times to the Wall Street Journal for owning and operating the tiny Twin Lights Bottling Company that graced the entrance to Rockport at Five Corners. A large picture window revealed the small family operation for those who stopped to look into the garage-like structure that stood next to his home on Broadway.
"I spent an hour with him and he kept holding the book and looking at it, and saying he was going to read it right away," said St. Germain, who is also president emeritus of the Thacher Island Association, home to the twin lighthouses depicted on the soda bottles.
The idea for the book was sparked by the occasion of the christening of a new boat for the Thacher Island Association. The fund-raising campaign for that vessel was kick-started by a $5,000 donation from Sears.
"At the event at the Sandy Bay Yacht Club, we invited Pierce, who came over with his Twin Lights tonic to christen the boat, but he didn’t break the bottles. He said 'I need these bottles' so instead he poured the tonic over the bow of the boat," recalled St. Germain, who has written five previous historical books related to the region.
The bottles were important because Sears knew when he could no longer obtain the particular size of bottle that fit his machinery, his business would come to an end.
"The bottles he used had to be made with thicker glass because they were returnable," explained St. Germain. "As glass became cheaper over the years and they stopped returnables, then everything switched to plastic. And (Twin Lights) was not geared to fill plastic bottles or cans."
St. Germain, who worked in the industry for about 25 years, has visited bottlers all over the country.
"When I first moved to Rockport 25 years ago, that was when I first heard about Twin Lights soda. Pierce invited me to see the factory and see how it operated. It was a very small operation but the quality of the product was excellent," he said. "Regular soft drink manufacturers use high fructose corn syrup which gives it a slightly different taste. But Pierce always used cane sugar and it had that fresh flavor. He also never carbonated it too much. Most bottlers do that, often for preservation purposes. But he never did because his product turned over so quickly."
For St. Germain, his memory of a favorite soda brings him back to his youth when he would travel with his parents from Massachusetts to Rhode Island to visit his grandparents.
"My grandmother and grandfather would always have Hires root beer and it was something I always looked forward to as a kid and they always had it there," recalled St. Germain. "It's always a pleasant memory and what a strange coincidence that I ended up working at A&W. But I took an early retirement when A&W was bought by Dr Pepper and 7 Up and moved to Dallas."
That is when St. Germain and his wife moved from New York to their summer home in Rockport where he became immersed in many local organizations.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
FINDING THE BOOK
"Twin Lights Tonic — Cape Ann’s Timeless Soda Pop," Rockport resident Paul St. Germain and Devlin Sherlock, is available at The Bookstore of Gloucester, Alexandra's Bread, Dogtown Books and Easy Ship & Pack in Gloucester; and Katie's Gift shop, Tuck’s Candy on Main Street and the David Arsenault Gallery, all in Rockport, as well as through the Thacher Island website at www.thacherisland.org.