BOSTON — Vermin Supreme, the perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony, is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.
In a video posted Monday on YouTube, the performance artist proclaims himself a Libertarian alternative to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats battling it out in next Tuesday's primary. Two Republicans, Kevin O’Connor and Shiva Ayyadurai, are also running.
Democrats are seen as having a distinct edge in Massachusetts, whose entire congressional delegation is Democratic.
Supreme, a Gloucester High School graduate who has listed Edmonds Lane in Rockport as his address on campaign documents in the past, told NBC10 Boston his candidacy is “a lark.”
He said he decided to jump into the race after learning that some disaffected voters were writing his name on mail-in and absentee ballots.
“I'm the only candidate who has released their dental records,” he says in the video, holding up an X-ray of his teeth. “None of my opponents have released their dental records. Are they soft on plaque? They may be.”
Supreme has been a satirical presidential candidate in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and this year, usually confining his campaigns to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.
In 2012, when he had his best showing in New Hampshire's presidential primary, he managed to gather 831 votes, enough to finish in third place, the second runner-up to President Barack Obama — rarefied air compared to the fringe candidate’s 2008 showing, when he garnered 42 votes.
In 2016, campaigning as as a presidential candidate supporting laws mandating that people brush their teeth and a promising a free pony for every American, Supreme came in fifth on New Hampshire's Democratic ticket, behind winner U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. His 260 votes, however, were more than some better known names on the GOP ticket accrued. While Donald Trump topped the Republican ticket with 100,406 votes, Supreme appealed to more New Hampshire voters than former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former US Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania; and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
This year Supreme campaigned for president in the Libertarian primaries, placing third at the party's convention.
His political stunts are legendary: He once threw glitter at a rival during a debate.
In his latest video pushing his Senate candidacy, he says his signature boot hat “has allowed me to interact with media from across the flat Earth.”
“Together we will ride our ponies into a zombie-powered future,” he says.
