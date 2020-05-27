BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston-area zoos are planning to reopen, but with new safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Zoo New England, which operates the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, announced Tuesday that both facilities will open to members only at first starting Thursday and running until June 3.
Both zoos will open to the general public starting June 4.
Online reservations for arrival at a specific time are required of both members and non-members, and guests will have to wear face coverings and keep 6 feet away from other parties.
More information can be found at zoonewengland.org.