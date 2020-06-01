BOSTON — Downtown Boston cleaned up Monday after mostly peaceful protests over the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis evolved into violence and looting across the nation.
Shop owners and city crews cleared trash and broken glass along Downtown Crossing, a mostly pedestrian shopping and commercial district, as well as the Common, the city’s central park, and the Back Bay, a nearby neighborhood of high-end shops and stately brick townhouses.
Vandals shattered all the front windows of Clarendon Wines, a Back Bay liquor store, and smashed or stole much of the alcohol at the front, said Kayla Levine, a manager. The family that has owned the store for three generations is tallying the damage.
The store had not been boarded up ahead of time like some others along Boylston Street, including a massive, multi-floor Apple store.
“We never thought this could happen,” Levine said.
“Boston has been good about protests," she said. “They’ve been mostly peaceful. We were hoping for the best.”
Looters on Sunday plundered stores including a Walgreens and a shoe retailer, and vandals smashed store windows and scrawled graffiti across parts of a church, a law school and other structures.
A downtown street bore the char marks from a police car that had been set ablaze as protesters and looters clashed with police. Cardboard protest signs and other trash littered the Common.
Boston police say 40 people were arrested and seven officers injured after being pelted with bricks, rocks, and glass bottles. Twenty-one police cruisers were damaged.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement that he supported the peaceful protests but that he was angered by those who "chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message.”
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who will speak later Monday, also criticized the violence, calling it “criminal and cowardly” and saying it “distracted from the powerful statement made today by thousands of Massachusetts residents."
Thousands of mostly mask-wearing demonstrators marched peacefully through Boston in several protests Sunday in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died June 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he was handcuffed and pleaded for air.
The largest gathering began in the historically black Boston neighborhood of Roxbury, with several thousand people making their way about 4 miles to the State House downtown near the Common.
But as the march ended around 9 p.m., protesters and police clashed. The National Guard was called about a few hours later to help quell the unrest.
Levine, at the wine store, said she supported the mostly peaceful demonstrations but felt others had taken advantage of the protests to cause destruction.
“It’s just really sad because the message gets skewed,” she said. “It’s obvious that people took advantage of good people doing good things to do bad things.”
___
Associated Press writer Michael Casey contributed to this report.