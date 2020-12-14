BOSTON (AP) — Boston Medical Center on Monday said it has received its first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Jenny Eriksen Leary, a hospital spokeswoman, said the center received 1,950 doses of the vaccine and will start administering them on Wednesday.
She said front line health care workers, including doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit, emergency department and patient floors that treat COVID-19 patients, will be among the first to receive the doses.
Employees from environmental and support services, and other positions that work in areas with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will also be vaccinated first, Leary said. Police, firefighters, emergency responders and prison inmates are also among those that will be targeted in the state's first phase of vaccine distribution.
Other Boston-area hospitals are also expecting deliveries early this week.
Tufts Medical Center, also in Boston, said it expects to receive its first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday, as does Mass General Brigham, which operates 12 hospitals in the region.
Pfizer received emergency authorization from federal regulators on Friday for the medication.