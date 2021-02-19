BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pride Parade and Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row over coronavirus concerns.
This year's event was scheduled to take place in June, but it remains unclear if the state ban on large gatherings will be lifted by then, organizers said in a statement Friday. If conditions allow, this year's parade will be moved to the fall.
“We know that the pandemic has severely impacted the LGBTQ+ community and we are working on virtual events to bring together the community in June,” Boston Pride President Linda DeMarco said in a statement. “Over the last several months, we have pursued the difficult but necessary work of transformation and we want those efforts to be a central part of our Pride celebrations this year."
Virtual events being planned for June include the Pride flag raising at City Hall Plaza and the Pride Lights ceremony to honor all those lost to and affected by HIV/AIDS.