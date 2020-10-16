BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra on Friday extended its live performance hiatus and canceled the popular Holiday Pops concerts and the remainder of its winter/spring season through April.
The decision was made due to continuing state COVID-19-related regulations and restrictions regarding performing arts organizations and the number of people who can gather in indoor spaces.
The BSO, with a smaller complement of musicians, will gather in person later this month to record new material that will be made available online starting Nov. 19 and running through April.
"Though this news likely doesn't come as a surprise — since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all our personal and professional lives — it is still a major loss for the organization and everyone who appreciates and cherishes the BSO and Boston Pops," the organization's leadership said in a statement.