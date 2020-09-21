BOXFORD — A Melrose woman was killed when the car she was riding in on Interstate 95 north went off the road and hit a guardrail and trees in Boxford early Saturday.
Both Shana Fusco-Russell, 26, of Melrose, a passenger in the 2009 Toyota Avalon sedan, as well as the driver, a 25-year-old Derry, New Hampshire, woman whose name was not released, were ejected from the car, state police said in a press release. Another passenger, a 27-year-old Winthrop man, suffered minor injuries.
Fusco-Russell was flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington but died from her injuries, police said. The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. The other passenger was taken to Beverly Hospital.
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. just prior to exit 53A in Boxford. Police said they believe the Toyota had been moving "at a high rate of speed" in the far left lane when it suddenly veered across the four-lane highway and went off the right side of the road, hitting the guardrail and trees. The reason the car veered is under investigation.
The male passenger was able to get out of the car before it burst into flames. The car was fully engulfed when troopers from the Newbury state police barracks arrived at the scene, police said.
The crash and fire briefly closed the highway early Saturday.
