Boy bringing a little joy in troubled times

Gloucester's Brandon Blatchford, who just turned 9 years old, has been trying to wrap his young spirit around life with COVID-19, knowing how it has brought the world to its knees.
In his small effort to bring some joy, he has taken his singing to Facebook since the state's quarantine began, and sharing the joy of a late rock legend.
"He loves Freddie Mercury and has been singing his songs nonstop for all of Facebook to see. He sings at home around the clock — I mean he never stops," said his father, Dana Blatchford, a Gloucester native.
"He has Freddie’s facial mannerisms down to a T. His videos have been shared and watched so much that Freddie Mercury’s sister (Kashmira Bulsara) took notice and commented 'wow talented' and 'amazing' on social media," said the elder Blatchford. "Brandon loves that it brings some happiness and love in such a bad time in the world."
The Veterans Memorial Elementary School student has the charisma to go along with the vocals, and one of his more recent postings was his rendition of "Love of my Life." It can been viewed at https://youtu.be/MOI1HSABhcM.
The child has no idea his father reached out to the newspaper, but a reporter suggested a comment from the youngster. So the father asked his son, "If someone asked you why you are doing this, how would you reply?" Brandon's response was: "I hope the videos and songs make people happy in the world because that’s what makes me happy — when others are happy."
The proverbial apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Dana Blatchford, an entrepreneur with his website Mr.Beard'O, was in his first band as a vocalist at age 14. The Gloucester band, Jagged Edge, had a full schedule of gigs and even had a No. 1 hit on WCGY FM with the song "Replace the Night" around 1991.
He recalled taking opera lessons as a teenager for two years with "Miss Sinclair," an elderly Irish lady.
Still singing in the 21st century, the elder Blatchford said sharing music is about sharing the joy of performance with others.
