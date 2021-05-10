ESSEX --  Newcomer Shelly Bradbury beat incumbent Bill French in the Planning Board race by 20 votes, according to the preliminary votes in this year's Town Election.

In total, Bradbury got 279 versus French's 259.

"Thank you to the 20 special people who pulled us across the line," said Bradbury. "It was a real community effort. I just feel really humbled. There's so many concerns about zoning and people are realizing that Essex needs more sensible zoning. It's going to effect us if we don't do something about it."

Town Clerk said Monday night that turnout was "not great" with 543 total ballots cast in person - 2,828 residents were registered to vote in the election.

"We had more than last year," Pam Thorne said. "But this kind of turnout is on par with local elections, unfortunately." 

For months, Bradbury has worked alongside the community group, Save Essex’s Landscape, to rewrite the town's zoning laws regarding cell phone towers.

"Given the ever-evolving nature of wireless technology, a fulsome update to this 24-year-old bylaw is overdue," she wrote in a Facebook post regarding her decision to run.

Bradbury has been back and forth with members of the Planning Board in Zoom meetings this past year regarding her group's proposed bylaw change, which is being proposed at this year's Town Meeting. So far, no sitting member on the Planning Board has backed SEL's draft bylaw.

SEL formed when Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced in 2020 that it planned on erecting a cell tower off Eastern Avenue. Bradbury and other SEL members believe the construction would ruin the aesthetics of downtown Essex and negatively effect the nearby wetlands by Essex River. 

At Fall Town Meeting last October, SEL pitched a six-month moratorium on all cell towers being erected in town. 

"We need more time to establish rules for special permitting because we have a lack of standards right now for companies to follow," Bradbury told the Gloucester Times at the time. 

While a simple majority of voters voted in favor of the measure, it failed to get the required two-thirds majority needed for proposed zoning changes.

All other races in this year's Town Election were uncontested. The full preliminary results are:

ASSESSOR, THREE YEARS

Michael Catalodo -- 460

Write-ins -- 2

Blank -- 81

ASSESSOR, ONE YEAR

Michael Antell -- 435

Write-ins -- 0

Blank -- 108

MODERATOR, ONE YEAR

Jeffery Jones -- 443

Write-ins -- 0

Blank -- 100

SELECTMEN, THREE YEARS

Peter Phippen -- 447

Write-ins -- 6

Blank -- 90

BOARD OF HEALTH, THREE YEARS

Sally Rich -- 468

Write-ins -- 0

Blank -- 75

TWO CONSTABLES, ONE YEAR EACH

Robert Bradley -- 428

William Knovak -- 408

Write-ins -- 0

Blank -- 250

REGIONAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE, THREE YEARS

Katrina Koch-Sundquist -- 432

Write-ins -- 5

Blank -- 106

BOARD OF LIBRARY TRUSTEES, 

Jennifer Mayer -- 456

Write-ins -- 2

Blank -- 85

PLANNING BOARD

William French -- 259

Shelly Bradbury -- 279

Write-ins -- 0

 

Blank -- 5

