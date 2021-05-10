ESSEX -- Newcomer Shelly Bradbury beat incumbent Bill French in the Planning Board race by 20 votes, according to the preliminary votes in this year's Town Election.
In total, Bradbury got 279 versus French's 259.
"Thank you to the 20 special people who pulled us across the line," said Bradbury. "It was a real community effort. I just feel really humbled. There's so many concerns about zoning and people are realizing that Essex needs more sensible zoning. It's going to effect us if we don't do something about it."
Town Clerk said Monday night that turnout was "not great" with 543 total ballots cast in person - 2,828 residents were registered to vote in the election.
"We had more than last year," Pam Thorne said. "But this kind of turnout is on par with local elections, unfortunately."
For months, Bradbury has worked alongside the community group, Save Essex’s Landscape, to rewrite the town's zoning laws regarding cell phone towers.
"Given the ever-evolving nature of wireless technology, a fulsome update to this 24-year-old bylaw is overdue," she wrote in a Facebook post regarding her decision to run.
Bradbury has been back and forth with members of the Planning Board in Zoom meetings this past year regarding her group's proposed bylaw change, which is being proposed at this year's Town Meeting. So far, no sitting member on the Planning Board has backed SEL's draft bylaw.
SEL formed when Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced in 2020 that it planned on erecting a cell tower off Eastern Avenue. Bradbury and other SEL members believe the construction would ruin the aesthetics of downtown Essex and negatively effect the nearby wetlands by Essex River.
At Fall Town Meeting last October, SEL pitched a six-month moratorium on all cell towers being erected in town.
"We need more time to establish rules for special permitting because we have a lack of standards right now for companies to follow," Bradbury told the Gloucester Times at the time.
While a simple majority of voters voted in favor of the measure, it failed to get the required two-thirds majority needed for proposed zoning changes.
All other races in this year's Town Election were uncontested. The full preliminary results are:
ASSESSOR, THREE YEARS
Michael Catalodo -- 460
Write-ins -- 2
Blank -- 81
ASSESSOR, ONE YEAR
Michael Antell -- 435
Write-ins -- 0
Blank -- 108
MODERATOR, ONE YEAR
Jeffery Jones -- 443
Write-ins -- 0
Blank -- 100
SELECTMEN, THREE YEARS
Peter Phippen -- 447
Write-ins -- 6
Blank -- 90
BOARD OF HEALTH, THREE YEARS
Sally Rich -- 468
Write-ins -- 0
Blank -- 75
TWO CONSTABLES, ONE YEAR EACH
Robert Bradley -- 428
William Knovak -- 408
Write-ins -- 0
Blank -- 250
REGIONAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE, THREE YEARS
Katrina Koch-Sundquist -- 432
Write-ins -- 5
Blank -- 106
BOARD OF LIBRARY TRUSTEES,
Jennifer Mayer -- 456
Write-ins -- 2
Blank -- 85
PLANNING BOARD
William French -- 259
Shelly Bradbury -- 279
Write-ins -- 0
Blank -- 5
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.