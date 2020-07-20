SALEM — Greenlawn Cemetery is now in exclusive company.
The F. Carroll Sargent Arboretum, a tree-based botanical garden that occupies the entirety of the 55-acre Greenlawn Cemetery in North Salem, has become the first publicly owned cemetery in the state to land accreditation from ArbNet, a network of more than 2,000 arboreta spread across 32 countries.
The accreditation opens the door for Greenlawn to now host more tree species and expand its biodiversity, according to Lisa Delissio, a professor of biology at Salem State University.
“Arboretums will swap seeds and seedlings to help the other arboreta expand their collections,” Delissio said. “We’ve become part of a larger network.”
Greenlawn, a celebrated walking destination for North Shore residents going back generations, has hosted the arboretum since it was established under the New Deal in the mid-1930s. Workers funded by President Franklin Roosevelt’s landmark program planted hundreds of labeled trees, shrubs and more across the cemetery.
“We have trees from all over the world,” Delissio said. “It hit home for me when I took a group of students there in the spring of 2019, and we met with community members. One of my students recognized a ‘cedar of Lebanon,’ which is on the flag of his home country. ... It started a conversation with him about how his family, which has spread out around the world, and how they have taken plants from their home country.”
Accreditation is a privilege in its own right. Only about 400 members of ArbNet have landed accreditation at various levels, with 13 of them in Massachusetts specifically, according to Delissio. The Sargent Arboretum landed Level 1 accreditation, the first level to the program, through a partnership between the city, the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery and an upper-level botany course at Salem State taught by Delissio.
It actually wasn’t that hard a task to land accreditation, according to Delissio.
“The arboretum was ready for this,” she said. “It was already well-positioned to get Level 1 accreditation.”
To land accreditation, “we had a few mornings of fieldwork in the spring semester of 2019,” said Christine Lutts, president of the Friends of Greenlawn. “On each of these mornings, Salem State students worked side by side with many community members to find individual trees representing 25 different species.”
The arboretum now has access to a field of grant opportunities as well, which will help the cemetery expand its work even further. The city is already working with a $2,000 grant from Salem State’s Center for Civic Engagement to launch a broader inventory process this fall.
“The collaboration is currently carrying out a small pilot study to determine the methods for the first modern inventory of the collection,” Delissio said. “Visitors may notice small numbered tags on some trees and shrubs that are part of this effort.”
