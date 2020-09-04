Breast cancer 2020: Raising awareness and hope  

The Gloucester Daily Times is readying to publish its ninth annual Breast Cancer Awareness special supplement.
And we want to share your stories surrounding this far-reaching disease.
Our ninth annual special Breast Cancer Awareness report due out in October will highlight stories of survival, courage, determination and hope.
In addition, it will look at the role of caregivers, our area medical community, resource agencies and support networks that have joined forces to fight this complex disease across our North of Boston communities.
Do you have a personal story to share or know someone who has waged a courageous battle against breast cancer? Do you know of individuals, organizations, agencies or medical professionals who have stepped up to support patients and their families as they navigate through the challenges of the disease?
We hope to showcase these stories and more in our annual supplement and, in doing so, inspire, educate and raise both awareness and hope surrounding this disease and the ongoing commitment to the fight for a cure.
Send your ideas to Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features and magazines, at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or call her at 978-946-2188.