Brewers await vote on distribution deal

Ray Pickup/Courtesy photo/Rockport Brewing Company's Hatchet sits next to IPA from Riverwalk Brewery in Newburyport on a shelf at Whistlestop Market in Rockport. Under a new deal the state House lawmakers must sign off on , breweries that produce fewer than 250,000 barrels of beer in a year would be allowed to terminate their wholesaler contracts by giving 30 days’ notice and paying “fair market value” for their brand rights.