ROCKPORT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockport Rotary Club will host a Brews and Burgers fundraiser event in place of Lobsterfest this summer.
"We didn't know if we were able to have (Lobsterfest)" earlier this year, explained Rotary member Katie Mazzeo. "There were so many logistics that were very costly. We thought it would be easier to plan (Brews and Burgers) last minute. Planning has been underway from the last couple of months. The decision to (do Brews and Burgers) was made two to three months ago."
The family-friendly event will be next Saturday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Legion Bandstand and park across from Back Beach, off Beach Street.
Rotarians will be grilling burgers and hotdogs for hungry attendees to purchase. Chips, corn-on-the-cob, Mexican street corn and ice cream from Richardson’s Dairy Farm will also be available. For drinks, guests may purchase beer, wine, White Claw hard seltzers, sodas and waters.
"We didn't want to sell advance tickets," said Mazzeo, regarding how planning future events during COVID-19 can sometimes be futile. "Having people pay a la carte was something we wanted to commit to."
In addition to food and drink, Rockport Rotary Club 2022 calendars will be available for purchase. Each calendar comes with a ticket for the local club's weekly raffle. Winners may receive $50 or $500 prizes.
Local band Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys will perform live later in the evening.
The event takes place during Rockport's Illumination Weekend. Children’s activities start at Harvey Park on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. During the afternoon next Saturday, visitors can meet with lobster fishermen to learn the ins-and-outs of the fishing industry and enjoy live music at Tuna Wharf. Saturday night will conclude with the traditional fireworks display over Granite Pier and Sandy Bay.
Brews and Burgers is poised to be one of Rockport Rotary's biggest fundraisers this year. Money from the event will benefit Rotary operations, such as its scholarship and community outreach programs.
For more information about the event, email Mazzeo at extrakatie@gmail.com or Rotary President Elect Jack Reed at reedjack482@gmail.com.
