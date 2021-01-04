Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101

Sir Brian Urquhart, former under secretary-general of the United Nations, left, and former President Jimmy Carter confer during the opening session on Nov. 17, 1987, of a Middle East conference held at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Urquhart, who played a central role in developing the U.N. practice of peacekeeping, died at his home in Tyringham, Mass., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, according to his family, reported by the New York Times. He was 101. (Linda Schaefer/AP file photo/)