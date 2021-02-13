The $100 million project to replace the structurally-deficient Gloucester Drawbridge which carries the MBTA's Rockport Line over the Annisquam River is moving along.
Meanwhile, commuter rail riders are traveling by bus between West Gloucester— sometimes Beverly — and the end of line in Rockport as the work rolls on.
The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority provided a recap of the construction’s progress last week on its website, detailing multiple aspects of the project that have reached or are nearing completion.
“The MBTA appreciates its customers’ patience as the work is completed and commuter rail service returns over the new bridge,” the MBTA wrote in the project summary.
The project — replacing the drawbridge, control tower, and trestles — is slated to be completed in 2022.
The Gloucester Drawbridge is, as described by the MBTA's Fact Sheet, a steel single-leaf trunnion bascule drawbridge.
"It is one of the most common drawbridge types in the world since it opens quickly and requires little energy to operate," the sheet explained.
Since the autumn, there has been constant movement in the waters of the Annisquam River as MTBA contractors work. They demolished the bridge's moveable bascule span last fall. The timber fender system with timber docking system, steel cross-framing, and steel girders were removed. The contractors also demolished the steel west approach span at that time.
As part of the construction progress, the east abutment — which supports the lateral pressure of the arch at the end of the bridge — was fully demolished and 66 new micro-piles installed to support the almost fully constructed abutment.
Pier 1 was fully demolished as workers removed the existing steel trunnion tower, and construction of the southern half of the new Pier 2 is in the works.
When finished, Pier 2 will hold the trunnion tower and machinery for the new moveable bascule span over the river channel. The MBTA said the two southern drilled shafts that support the pier have been constructed along with the concrete pier cap and machinery slab platform.
Located at Pier 3, the new control tower will operate the new bridge. The drilled shaft, pier cap, control house, first-floor base slab and exterior concrete walls have all been constructed.
The interior masonry walls, steel framing and floor slabs of the control tower are now being built.
As work above the water is chugging along, so is that in the river, a tidal estuary.
New submarine cables and submerse conduits which carry power to operate the bridge have been installed in the channel, the MBTA said. Other installations include conduits and innerducts to support future upgrades and the addition of a new signal gate and signal instrument houses east of the bridge.
East of the bridge, the foundation slab that will support the new generator and automatic transfer switch has been constructed.
As the MBTA’s bridge project temporarily stops trains from heading into Rockport, the commuter rail trains awaiting West Gloucester station passengers are idling at a rock cut area just inbound of Manchester's Summer Street overhead bridge.
Due to the replacement project, bus shuttles have replaced train service between Rockport, Gloucester and West Gloucester as well as Manchester on designated outbound trips on the Rockport line. On weekends, bus shuttles replace train service between Beverly and all stations north on the Rockport line.
Riders are reminded that buses may depart intermediate stations in advance of schedule. Bicycles cannot be taken on substitute bus service.
The MBTA estimates that one of the two tracks over the Annisquam River will be back in service to Rockport this summer.
