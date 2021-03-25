As it rides into spring, the MBTA is on pace to have one rail track of the replaced Gloucester Drawbridge ready for use later this summer.
Representatives from the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) explained at a City Council meeting Tuesday they expect that one of the two tracks over the Annisquam River will be back in service to Rockport later this summer. The second track and overall project is anticipated to be completed in 2022.
“This is one of our most challenging and complex projects,” said Brad Nicoll, MBTA’s deputy chief of bridges and structures. "But we have made a lot of progress."
The $100 million project to replace the structurally-deficient Gloucester Drawbridge calls for replacement of the drawbridge, control tower, and trestles.
Over the winter and early spring, the MBTA’s contractors have been installing drilled shafts for the new bridge’s foundation.
"What we are doing right now is that we are trying to get out of the water so this spring we can really begin constructing the bridge proper," Nicoll explained.
At this time, the contractors have completed the approach slabs at the east abutment and are hoping to soon start building out the super-structure, approach stands, and the drawbridge.
While construction keeps chugging along, the MBTA has been working with local and state representatives to keep its commuter rail trains operating efficiently and effectively.
The MBTA has made some adjustments — including a diversion — based on some feedback it has received from the community, especially from the residents of West Gloucester, said Angel Donahue-Rodriguez of the MBTA.
The temporary shuttle bus from West Gloucester to Rockport, running while the bridge work is being done, is expected to continue into the late summer. Riders should anticipate an added 10 to 20 minutes to their overall trip times.
Donahue-Rodriguez explained the MBTA’s current ridership is approximately 12% of pre-pandemic levels. He explained the T expects ridership to remain low for the next several years.
Over the course of the drawbridge project, the MBTA has created multiple lines of communication for the general public which include www.MBTA.com/GloucesterDraw, a fact sheet, a project email list for advisories and newsletters, public meetings, biweekly briefings with elected officials and staff, and legislative briefings.
Those with questions and issues pertaining to the project may contact the MBTA at GloucesterDraw@MBTA.com.
