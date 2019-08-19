IPSWICH – Waldingfield Road in Ipswich will be closed to vehicular traffic between Highland Street and County Road (Route 1A) for approximately three months — from Monday, Aug. 26, through Wed., November 20.
The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively rehabilitate the Waldingfield Road Bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Waldingfield Road will be open from the west to abutters only between Highland Street and the Waldingfield Road Bridge, and from the east to abutters only from County Road (Route 1A) to the Waldingfield Road Bridge.
The following detour routes will be in place:
— Eastbound traffic will be detoured north onto Highland Street which becomes Mill Road, right to Topsfield Road which becomes Market Street, and then right to South Main Street which becomes County Road (Route 1A).
— Westbound traffic will be detoured at County Road (Route 1A) left onto South Main Street, left onto Market Street which becomes Topsfield Road, and then left onto Mill Road which becomes Highland Street.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
