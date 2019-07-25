"Who Was Ben Butler?"
Well, Benjamin Franklin Butler had strong ties to Gloucester, and had both admirers and detractors as he helped shape the course of mid-19th century America.
He's also the subject of a program this weekend and a play next month.
Gloucester Stage Company's next production is "Ben Butler," which will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 25.
In anticipation of the play, the Cape Ann Museum, in collaboration with Gloucester Stage Company, will present "Who Was Ben Butler?," which features a special arrangement of speakers and performers, this Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at the museum.
Saturday's event will offer an opportunity for those attending to acquaint themselves with one of Gloucester’s most accomplished citizens. Professor Robert Forrant of the University of Massachusetts Lowell, a noted Butler historian, will join some of Butler’s Bay View descendants for a lively discussion. Actors from "Ben Butler" also will make an appearance to provide a glimpse into the witty play.
"Butler won a seat in Congress while camping in Bay View, started the Cape Ann Granite Company, owned the yacht “America,” championed women’s suffrage, and changed the course of the Civil War, not through military skill but legal acumen. These accomplishments are among many achieved in a life spent in business, law, and the military. In 21st century Gloucester, however, Butler remains a cypher," according to a museum press release.
Butler also served as governor of Massachusetts and as the military governor of New Orleans during its occupation by the Union Army during the Civil War. While his governance of New Orleans was winning praises in the North, some of his actions and policies — he was nicknamed "Beast Butler" by Southerners — concerned President Abraham Lincoln who recalled him.
Gloucester Stage Company and the Cape Ann Museum are eager to re-introduce Ben Butler to his adopted city.
"Collaborating with the Cape Ann Museum to provide this immersive experience is such a great pairing of both nonprofit's missions," said Chris Griffith, interim managing director of Gloucester Stage. "'Ben Butler' has enjoyed a successful Off-Broadway run, but only audiences in Gloucester will get to experience this story through fine art, local history, and hear directly from Butler's descendants."
IF YOU GO
What: "Who Was Ben Butler?": a presentation featuring a special arrangement of speakers and performers.
When: Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m.
Where: Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
How much: Free for Gloucester Stage Company and museum members or $10 for nonmembers (includes museum admission). Reservations are required. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
