As the search for a new superintendent gets underway, Wednesday night's School Committee meeting will discuss the brochure that will be attached to the superintendent application.
Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince will give a report of the status of the development of the brochure.
"The brochure is an electronic brochure and gets attached to the application," Teixeira Prince explained. It includes details about the district, for example how many schools are in the city and how many principals there are.
During the meeting, committee members will have the opportunity to review the brochure's "Community Profile" section and provide feedback on the language.
The "Community Profile," Teixeira Prince said, works to encapsulate what the city of Gloucester is.
"If the person applies, they know what they are getting into," she said of potential superintendent candidates.
Superintendent Richard Safier is retiring at the end of the school year.
The School Committee meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at 2 Blackburn Drive.
