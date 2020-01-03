MANCHESTER — "How the hell are ya?"
Those were the first words Harold Stryker, 95, of Victor, New York, said to fellow World War II vet and Manchester resident Vincent Terrill, 93, on Friday afternoon — the two men hadn't seen each other in over 74 years.
Both served in the the 96th Infantry Division, known as the "Deadeyes," during the Battle of Okinawa in the spring of 1945. On Friday, they were reunited for the first time in front of supporters, veterans and family members outside the American Legion hall in Manchester.
For years, both Terrill and Stryker believed the other had passed away until Veteran's Day 2019. Terrill and his friend, Susan Martineau, were watching a TV documentary on the Honor Flight Heroes program when, to Terrill's surprise, his old war buddy came up on screen.
Honor Flight flies war veterans to Washington, D.C., each year to view the city's many war memorials, and Stryker happened to be one of the veterans on the trip that was filmed for the documentary.
Martineau managed to get in contact with Eric Roberts and Andrea Reeves, the producers of the documentary, shortly after the program aired. Sensing a good opportunity for a follow-up piece, Roberts offered to drive Stryker from upstate New York to Manchester for a weekend visit with Terrill.
Meanwhile, Joe Byron, the executive director of Honor Flight New England, helped organize the reunion event at the Legion hall.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the van, which was escorted by two Manchester police and state police cruisers, pulled up to the Legion hall. Terrill was waiting outside in front of a large American flag hanging from one of the Manchester Fire Department's ladder trucks. Once Stryker got out, the two embraced and posed for photos in front of a gaggle of well-wishers.
"It's like I just saw him yesterday," Terrill said of the reunion.
Likewise, Stryker said Terrill "ain't changed nothing. He's still got the same hair, same outfit."
Once inside the Legion hall, the two veterans began reminiscing about their days fighting in the war. Both Terrill and Stryker attended basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia, and, for a short time, Hawaii. Two weeks later, the two were assigned to the "Deadeyes" and shipped off to Okinawa.
The "Deadeyes" had the highest number of causalities out of all the companies that fought during the nearly three-month battle — 1,625 lost their lives before the Allies claimed victory.
Stryker, who received a Purple Heart for his service, recalled walking through blood-red ocean water and climbing over stone barricades nearly 350 feet high. Terrill described how one of his fellow infantrymen luckily ducked under a sniper bullet when trying to make some coffee. What could have been a fatal blow ended up lightly grazing the soldier's rear end.
Roberts and his crew will be documenting the remainder of Stryker's visit until he returns home on Sunday. In April, Terrill will be embarking on his first-ever Honor Flight trip to D.C. with Byron.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
