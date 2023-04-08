Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon battling a brush fire in Lanesville whose smoke could be seen for miles.
Fire crews were responding to the Quarry Street area shortly before 6 p.m., which officials said had already burned about 30 acres.
Fire officials asked that the public avoid the area.
The fire, which fire Assistant Chief Bob Rivas estimated consumed about 30 acres, started behind a home at the end of Hillside Court, a short narrow and winding road off Washington Street just before Plum Cove Beach as one heads north to Rockport.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 12:12 p.m., according to Fire Capt. Kevin Gargan.
In a scene reminiscent of last August’s brush fire on Poles Hill, a yellow hose line could be seen stretching off into the woods earlier in the afternoon.
The ground was ashen and rockwalls, brush and trees were blackened. Smoke billowed from trees and hot spots. Fire could be seen just over a rise not far from where it started. Firefighters could be heard shouting in the woods.
At just before 3 p.m., Rivas pointed to the smoking spot where the fire started in an area in the woods behind the home. When the fire took off, it spread away from homes at the end of the street.
“This is where it started,” Rivas said. “A homeowner burning brush and it got away from him and in the windy conditions it just took off.”
The homeowner, who spoke with a reporter and pointed out where the fire started, did not want to be identified and declined comment.
Earlier Saturday, Rivas said he had not walked the left flank of the fire, but he guessed 15 acres had burned at that point far.
“Right now we’ve got our whole department and we’ve got some Rockport assistance currently, and we’ve got four or five state guys here with us,” Rivas said of Bureau of State Forest Control firefighters.
When asked if any homes were threatened, Rivas said, “not at this point. That’s what we are working to keep that from happening.”
Over the afternoon the fire moved in a southerly direction toward Quarry Street.
“Our plan is to stop it right there,” Rivas said.
Peabody-based Rehab 5 was on scene to provide sports drinks and rehabilitation services to firefighters.