Fire crews were kept busy Saturday afternoon battling a brush fire that started behind a home on Hillside Court in the Bay View area of Gloucester.
Smoke from the brush fire could be seen for miles and it eventually charred about 80 acres, according to fire Assistant Chief Bob Rivas.
No homes or structures were damaged as a result of the fire. Rivas said a state Bureau of Forest Fire Control firefighter suffered a twisted ankle but other than that there were no injuries.
“As far as I know we haven’t had one additional call for that area,” Rivas said at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
Fire crews first responded to Hillside Court, then later in the afternoon to the Quarry Street area. Officials said on Saturday the fire burned about 30 acres, however, Rivas said a State Police flyby determined 80 acres had been scorched.
“It was a lot bigger than we originally anticipated,” Rivas said.
Rivas said he drove through the area Sunday morning and found a few small hot spots, but they were in an area that had already burned so any fire would not be going anywhere.
“I’m very happy with the outcome,” Rivas said. He said firefighters have the edges of the brush fire watered down and he was confident that it was confined to that area.
An earlier update posted to the city’s Facebook page stated that “the active fire has been knocked down.”
The update added “there are still hot spots in the area, so residents are asked to remain vigilant and report any concerns to 911.”
The city also thanked the Bureau of State Forest Fire Control and neighboring communities for their assistance, and asked residents to avoid the area as much as possible.
Rivas said on Saturday the fire started behind a home at the end of Hillside Court, a short narrow and winding road off Washington Street just before Plum Cove Beach as one heads north toward Lanesville and Rockport.
Crews were dispatched at 12:12 p.m., according to Fire Capt. Kevin Gargan.
In a scene reminiscent of last August’s brush fire on Poles Hill, a yellow hose line could be seen stretching off into the woods earlier in the afternoon.
The ground was ashen and rock walls, brush and trees were blackened. Smoke billowed from trees and hot spots. Fire could be seen just over a rise not far from where it started. Firefighters could be heard shouting in the woods.
At just before 3 p.m., Rivas pointed to the smoking spot where the fire started in an area in the woods behind the home. When the fire took off, it spread away from homes at the end of the street.
“This is where it started,” Rivas said. “A homeowner burning brush and it got away from him and in the windy conditions it just took off.”
The homeowner, who spoke with a reporter and pointed out where the fire started, did not want to be identified and declined comment.
“Right now we’ve got our whole department and we’ve got some Rockport assistance currently, and we’ve got four or five state guys here with us,” Rivas said of the state forest firefighters.
Over the course of Saturday afternoon the fire moved in a southerly direction toward Quarry Street.
“Our plan is to stop it right there,” Rivas said at the time.
Rockport and Essex crews responded to the scene and crews from area communities provided station coverage.
Peabody-based Rehab 5 was on scene to provide sports drinks and rehabilitation services to firefighters.
