BOSTON (AP) — Boston University is planning to lay off or furlough up to 250 workers as it grapples with an estimated $96 million budget gap due to the pandemic.

University President Robert Brown wrote in a letter to faculty and staff that the university has dipped into its reserves and other financial sources to help cover an anticipated shortfall of about $264 million in the fiscal year starting July 1.

Even with those efforts, the university still faces a $96 million hole, he wrote, and the future remains uncertain.

“The deposits for almost all our undergraduate and graduate programs are strong; however, there is enormous uncertainty about whether these students can and will attend,” he wrote. “This is especially true for our international students for whom obtaining visas is not yet possible.”

 

