Building a branch at Fuller

The former Fuller School site will be home to a local bank's newest branch.
Cape Ann Savings Bank will be adding a new branch next door to Gloucester Crossing, at the site of the former Fuller School parking lot.
"An amazing opportunity was presented to us," President Robert Gillis Jr. said. "We shall perpetuate our values as a true community Bank in this important Gloucester commercial center and look to move forward with this exciting opportunity."
The bank has entered into a lease agreement with Gloucester Crossing Llc. to build a new branch alongside the new YMCA, 200 residential rental apartments, and a four-unit retail/office building in development at the site.
The new branch will reside at 4 School House Road.
For Gillis, the additional branch will help encourage local banking and connection within the community.
"In this day and age people are banking on their cell phones, which we encourage. We know that is only going to grow and be more important as time goes on," Gillis said. "But we also realize that branches are going to be relevant for at least the next decade."
Founded in 1846, the mutual savings bank has been serving Cape Ann with locations in Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester.
The independent, local community bank is owned byits depositors, and that is the way its board intends to keep it.
"We are very proud to be a local community bank," Gillis said. "It is a competitive advantage for us because people are banking with their friends, families, business associates, people they meet at the bowling alley, and church."
The space that the bank has acquired off of the Blackburn Circle rotary was coveted by many national corporations, including Wendy's and a variety of national banks.
"We thought it was important to have a local anchor at the Crossing and Cape Ann Savings Bank fit that bill," said Sam Park, president of Boston-based commercial real estate investment firm Sam Park & Co. His company developed Gloucester Crossing and is a partner in the development of the Fuller site.
Park said his company had been in negotiation with the bank for about a year and confirmed the lease earlier this month.
"It is a very competitive market and we want to do what we can to help," Park said.
The bank has identified a need to meet the desires of their customers by providing services at a central location.
"It is a location that is going to be convenient, state-of-the-art, and offers a lot," Gillis said. "That is the most important."
Park agrees.
"The great thing about Gloucester Crossing is its accessibility to (Route 128)," Park said. "It gives people the ability to do community banking as well as daily errands at places such as Market Basket and Home Goods."
Bank leaders are excited the newest branch will be next to Cape Ann's newest YMCA.
"We are already strong supporters of the YMCA and are looking forward to making that relationship even stronger," Gillis said.
The bank's president also expressed his hope to establish a relationship with the owners of the residential units.
Park confirmed that construction will begin on the Cape Ann Savings Bank building as soon as the ground thaws and hopes to open the new branch in spring of next year.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
