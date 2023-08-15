ESSEX — By the end of this week, a small group of do-it-yourselfers each will have a wooden dory on the water.
The Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum is offering a dory-building course this week to a small group of participants. The class is using a design by Essex’s own Charlie Burnham.
The classmates started work Monday and are constructing their boats over the first three days. By Friday, each dory should be done, paint dry and ready to transport home.
The museum’s resident shipwright, Jeff Lane, is leading the class.